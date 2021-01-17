Breeland is officially ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's divisional-round matchup.
While it is currently unclear whether Breeland suffered a concussion, the cornerback exited Sunday's matchup during the second half. With Rashad Fenton out as well, Antonio Hamilton and Charvarius Ward will continue cornerback duties for the final few minutes of the game.
