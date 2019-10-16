Breeland is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Broncos with a non-injury related designation.

Breeland is reportedly dealing with personal issues, which makes his chances of suiting up Thursday versus Denver difficult to discern. Morris Claiborne would likely draw the start at cornerback across from Charvarius Ward if Breeland is unable to suit up.

