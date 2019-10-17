Play

Breeland (personal) is expected to suit up against the Broncos on Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Breeland was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest, but he's now rejoined teammates in Denver and is on track to suit up. He'll draw his usual start at cornerback across from Charvarius Ward.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories