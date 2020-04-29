Breeland is facing a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy but is appealing the ban, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

According to Pelissero, the violation is unrelated to Breeland's arrest Tuesday on five charges, which included marijuana possession. The NFL's new collective bargaining agreement grants more leniency to those who violate the substance-abuse policy, so Breeland may have a decent case for having his four-game ban reduced. The other charges Breeland is facing following Tuesday's arrest could run afoul of the league's personal conduct policy, however, so it appears more likely than not that he'll miss some time to begin the season.