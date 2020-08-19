Breeland was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including alleged marijuana possession, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The details of the incident remain unclear, however, Breeland already had his four-game suspension for a separate incident violating the NFL's substance abuse policy upheld Wednesday. Breeland won't make his season debut until at least Week 5 against the Raiders and could still face more discipline from the league office. As long as the Clemson product is sidelined, it's unclear who will emerge at the other starting cornerback spot opposite Charvarius Ward.
More News
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Four-game suspension upheld•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Facing four-game suspension•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Arrested on multiple charges•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Staying with KC•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Posts another solid campaign•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: No injury designation•