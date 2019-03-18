Breeland signed an undisclosed contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Breeland was solid when he was healthy in 2018, making 20 tackles (16 solo) and had two interceptions in seven games. The 27-year-old will hope to provide a boost to a Chiefs defense that ranked 31st in passing yards against per game last season (273.4).

