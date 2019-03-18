Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Finds new team
Breeland signed an undisclosed contract with the Chiefs on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Breeland was solid when he was healthy in 2018, making 20 tackles (16 solo) and had two interceptions in seven games. The 27-year-old will hope to provide a boost to a Chiefs defense that ranked 31st in passing yards against per game last season (273.4).
More News
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Provides boost for Packers•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Returns to team•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: May miss Week 15•
-
Packers' Bashaud Breeland: Scores touchdown in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...