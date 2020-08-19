Breeland has been suspended four games for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Since being a part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning squad, Breeland was arrested in late April and handed the aforementioned ban, which he appealed. The suspension has been upheld, meaning he won't make his season debut until Week 5 against the Raiders in Oct. 11. While he's away from the team, there isn't a clear-cut favorite to man the other starting cornerback spot opposite Charvarius Ward.