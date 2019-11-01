Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Good to go Sunday
Breeland (shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the VIkings.
Breeland began the week as a non-participant but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 27-year-old was limited to a season-low 42 defensive snaps last week against Green Bay, but he could return to an every-down role versus the Vikings if his shoulder holds up.
