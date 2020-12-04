Breeland (illness) will play in Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
After missing back-to-back practices to begin the week, Breeland worked at full speed Friday and is good to go for Sunday's divisional tilt. Breeland continues to be active in coverage, as he's recorded 28 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions through seven games. He draws an encouraging matchup this week against Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who has tossed 11 interceptions over the past six outings.
