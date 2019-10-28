Breeland had to go to the locker room with what looked like a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam Teicher of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

Breeland appeared to injure his shoulder when he hit the turf and dropped a would-be interception. The cornerback's return should be considered questionable.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories