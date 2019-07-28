Breeland (undisclosed) was unable to suit up for Sunday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Breeland didn't come into training camp with an injury, and it's unclear how serious the issue is. It could be just a case of the team wanting to rest Breeland with early training camp nicks, but in any fashion, Keith Reaser stands to see an increase in reps as long as Breeland is sidelined.