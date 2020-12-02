Breeland (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Breeland is dealing with a stomach illness. He'll have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's game against the Broncos.
More News
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Set to return from suspension•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Four-game ban upheld•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Four-game suspension upheld•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Facing four-game suspension•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Arrested on multiple charges•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Staying with KC•