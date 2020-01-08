Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: No injury designation
Breeland (illness) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Breeland left the season finale early with an illness, but he recovered during the Chiefs' bye week and will be good to go for Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Texans. The 27-year-old cornerback has allowed 8.7 yards per target and five touchdowns this season, and he'll start Sunday.
