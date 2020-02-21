Breeland collected 48 tackles (37 solo) and two interceptions (one for a touchdown) over 16 regular-season games in 2019.

Breeland was only okay in overage during the 2019 campaign but was also a contributor as a tackler in the run game, which is an area he's excelled at for the majority of his career. He's set to enter free agency again after signing a one-year contract with the Chiefs last offseason and could be in line for a multi-year deal this time around.