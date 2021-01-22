Breeland (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills.
Breeland will have to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before being cleared to suit up, including a meeting with an independent neurologist. With Rashad Fenton (foot) also questionable, the Chiefs could be without two reserve cornerbacks Sunday.
