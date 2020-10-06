Breeland has served his four-game suspension and is eligible to return Sunday against the Raiders, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.

Breeland was suspended following an April arrest for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The Chiefs' passing defense has been sturdy through the first quarter of the season, allowing 195 passing yards per game (third in the league) and four total passing touchdowns (third). Nevertheless, Breeland should be a welcomed addition to the secondary and likely will contribute immediately.