Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Staying with KC
Breeland is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year contract, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
It's been a tough free agent market for defensive backs, and Breeland apparently won't be any exception, settling for a one-year deal with a maximum value of $4.5 million. Nobody will mistake the 28-year-old for a shutdown corner, but Breeland did start 15 regular-season games and all three playoff contests for the Chiefs last year, highlighted by an interception in the Super Bowl.
