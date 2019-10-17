Play

Breeland is active for Thursday's tilt against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Personal issues initially led to Breeland being labeled as questionable for Week 7, but he's now set to start versus Denver. He'll line up across from Charvarius Ward as usual, and work to contain the Broncos' aerial attack.

