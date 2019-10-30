Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Watching practice from sidelines
Breeland (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Breeland clearly was in pain after landing hard while trying to haul in an interception from Aaron Rodgers during this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, so it's an unfavorable sign that he's missing practice to start the week. The 27-year-old is an integral part of Kansas City's secondary, and Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton wait in reserve in case Breeland is unable to play Sunday against the Vikings.
More News
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Heads to locker room with injury•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Suiting up versus Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Draws questionable tag•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: All over field in Week 2•
-
Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland: Back to work Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.