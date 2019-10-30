Breeland (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Breeland clearly was in pain after landing hard while trying to haul in an interception from Aaron Rodgers during this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, so it's an unfavorable sign that he's missing practice to start the week. The 27-year-old is an integral part of Kansas City's secondary, and Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton wait in reserve in case Breeland is unable to play Sunday against the Vikings.

