Cupp (undisclosed) signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reports.

Cupp signed with the Chiefs' practice squad in late August after failing to make the 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp. He made his NFL regular-season in Week 14 against the Chargers, during which he logged 10 snaps (six on offense, four on special teams) without otherwise showing up on the box score. He ended the 2024 campaign on the practice-squad injured list due to an unspecified injury, but by signing a futures deal, the 24-year-old tight end will be on Kansas City's 90-man roster once the new league year starts March 12. Once he's fully healthy, Cupp will be able to participate in offseason programming and training camp in order to earn a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster for the 2025 season.