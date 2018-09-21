Niemann (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Niemann appeared in line to play this weekend after logging a full practice Thursday. However, the linebacker may have suffered a setback, as Niemann was subsequently a limited practice participant on Friday. Unless his health takes a quick turnaround before gametime, Kansas City may have to look elsewhere for help on special teams.