Chiefs' Ben Niemann: Doubtful to play
Niemann (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Niemann appeared in line to play this weekend after logging a full practice Thursday. However, the linebacker may have suffered a setback, as Niemann was subsequently a limited practice participant on Friday. Unless his health takes a quick turnaround before gametime, Kansas City may have to look elsewhere for help on special teams.
