Chiefs' Ben Niemann: Nursing hamstring injury
Niemann (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Neimann suffered a hamstring injury during the Chiefs' season opener, and still appears to be working towards recovery. The depth linebacker won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Steelers unless he's able to get healthy and fully practice at some point this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Dive into the quarterback position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.