Chiefs' Ben Niemann: Ruled out for Week 2
Niemann (hamstring) won't suit up against the Steelers on Sunday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Niemann continues to nurse a hamstring injury suffered in the team's season opener. The severity of the depth linebacker's injury remains unknown, but Niemann shouldn't be expected to play until he's at least able to fully return to practice.
