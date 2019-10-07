Niemann stepped in for the injured Anthony Hitchens (groin) Sunday and recorded 10 tackles (six solo) versus the Texans.

Niemann logged no more than 23 percent of the defensive snaps prior to Sunday night's contest, when he played 86 percent. He could be set for another big day next week if Hitchens' groin issue keeps him out for another game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories