Niemann collected 56 tackles (35 solo) and one pass defensed during the 2019 season.

While teams are utilizing linebacker-heavy packages much less often in a pass-driven league, Niemann did log north of 400 defensive snaps in 2019 thanks to Anthony Hitchens missing a pair of games in the middle of the season. Niemann should serve in a similar role next season but could see his playing time increase if one or more starting linebackers miss time.

