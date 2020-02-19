Chiefs' Ben Niemann: Settles in as rotational linebacker
Niemann collected 56 tackles (35 solo) and one pass defensed during the 2019 season.
While teams are utilizing linebacker-heavy packages much less often in a pass-driven league, Niemann did log north of 400 defensive snaps in 2019 thanks to Anthony Hitchens missing a pair of games in the middle of the season. Niemann should serve in a similar role next season but could see his playing time increase if one or more starting linebackers miss time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty QB Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings has his first run of 2020 projections done and they've had their impact on his...
-
Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Who saw their value go up after Heath Cummings completed his 2020 projections?
-
Greg Olsen's Seattle projection
Greg Olsen is signing with the Seahawks, and Heath Cummings tells you what that means for his...
-
XFL post-Week 2 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through two weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Dynasty Mailbag: Hard-choices help
Heath Cummings answers your Dynasty and keeper questions in his February mailbag.
-
2/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the 2019 rookie WR class, including A.J. Brown,...