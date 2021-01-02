Niemann (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Niemann suffered a hamstring injury during last week's win over the Falcons. It would've been tough to return in Week 17 under normal circumstances, and there's no reason to rush him back with the top spot in the AFC locked up. Darius Harris likely will bump into a starting role in the season finale.