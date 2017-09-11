Play

Logan is dealing with a knee/quad contusion, but head coach Andy Reid said he expected him to practice, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Logan's injury seems like a fairly minor one, as Reid remains optimistic that the nose tackle will be set to return to the field this week. Expect an update on Logan when he does return to practice.

