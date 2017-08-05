Logan did not practice Saturday due to a sore knee, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The fact that Logan is only dealing with soreness suggests this injury isn't anything to be overly concerned about. Jarvis Jones took his place in the base defense, though it was Rakeem Nunez-Roches who shifted over from end to fill in at nose tackle.

