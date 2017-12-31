Chiefs' Bennie Logan: Inactive for Sunday
Logan (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Logan hasn't missed a game all season, but there's no reason to rush him back in a game without playoff seeding implications. The fifth-year pro has 52 tackles (35 solo) and 1.5 sacks through 15 games, and Justin Hamilton will slot in at nose tackle for Sunday's game.
