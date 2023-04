The Chiefs selected Thompson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 166th overall.

Thompson began his college career at Baylor way back in 2017 before ultimately finding his footing at Stephen F. Austin. He didn't receive a combine invite, but the pro day allowed Thompson to showcase some intriguing traits, including long arms (34.63-inches) and 4.58 speed at 243 pounds. He's not expected to be an asset against the run, but Thompson is an athletic pass rusher who can have a situational role.