Thompson (undisclosed) was released from the hospital Monday, Alex Andrejev and Nate Taylor of The Athletic report.

Thompson is now resting at home four days after having suffered a seizure and cardiac arrest during a special-teams meeting at team facilities. The Chiefs will doubtless take a cautious approach to the 27-year-old's recovery. When ready to retake the field, Thompson will be in position to compete for a depth role at edge rusher, while also potentially contributing on special teams.