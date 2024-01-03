Gabbert will start Sunday's game against the Chargers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With the Chiefs locked into the No. 3 playoff seed in the AFC, star QB Patrick Mahomes will be rested this weekend, with an eye toward keeping him healthy for the team's playoff opener. Gabbert thus represents a fantasy option for those in need of short-term signal caller help or who are otherwise inclined to utilize him in Week 18 DFS lineups.