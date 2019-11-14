Bell will not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Bell was briefly sidelined during Sunday's loss to the Titans due to an ankle injury, but he managed to retake the field without missing more than a couple of drives. It now appears that the issue could jeopardize his availability for Monday's tilt against the Chargers, though the fifth-year pro will have two more chances to practice before a decision on his availability is made. Bell plays a reserve role behind Travis Kelce in Kansas City's offense, and he also contributes on special teams.