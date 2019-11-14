Chiefs' Blake Bell: Ankle injury lingers
Bell will not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Bell was briefly sidelined during Sunday's loss to the Titans due to an ankle injury, but he managed to retake the field without missing more than a couple of drives. It now appears that the issue could jeopardize his availability for Monday's tilt against the Chargers, though the fifth-year pro will have two more chances to practice before a decision on his availability is made. Bell plays a reserve role behind Travis Kelce in Kansas City's offense, and he also contributes on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trust your studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...