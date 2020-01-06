Play

Bell finished 2019 with just eight catches for 67 yards on 15 targets.

Bell was brought in to fill the role voided by Demetrius Harris' departure this offseason and essentially did just that. The backup tight end in the Chiefs' offense is unlikely to see a ton of usage in the passing game as long as Travis Kelce is healthy and that was just the case for Bell, who recorded 400 offensive snaps despite little usage as a pass-catcher. He signed just a one-year contract with Kansas City, so there's no guarantee he will be back in the fold in 2020.

