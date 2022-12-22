Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that he feels "pretty good" that Bell (hip) will be activated from IR ahead of Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bell was placed on IR after undergoing surgery to address a hip flexor injury in late August. The 31-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, and it appears he could be ready to suit up again at the earliest possible opportunity Week 16. Bell caught nine passes for 87 yards over 16 regular-season games last season, With Jody Fortson (elbow) already ruled out against Seattle, Bell could immediately step back in as the Chiefs' No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray.