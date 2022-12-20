The Chiefs designated Bell (hip) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Bell practiced Tuesday for the first time this season, which begins a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. It's unclear if he'll suit up in Week 16, but if he's available, he could help replace the potential absence of Jody Fortson, who's unlikely to play against the Seahawks due to an elbow injury, per head coach Andy Reid, Pete Sweeny of Arrowhead Pride reports.