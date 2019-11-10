Play

Bell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with an ankle injury.

Bell left the game in the first quarter after playing just a handful of snaps. He isn't worth keeping an eye on for fantasy purposes since he only has three receptions for 10 yards this year. Deon Yelder should see an uptick in usage behind Travis Kelce.

