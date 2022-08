Bell (hip) is expected to make the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster then be placed on IR, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Bell's placement on IR won't be season-ending due to him making Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, but he will be required to miss at least the first four games of the season once the move is made official. Once healthy, Bell is expected to handle an important depth role behind Travis Kelce.