Bell (hip) could return after the team's Week 8 bye, according to head coach Andy Reid, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bell was placed on IR on Sept. 5 after undergoing surgery to repair a hip flexor injury he suffered in late August. A timetable for his return was previously unknown, but he's already surpassed the minimum four-week stay on injured reserve. So, as soon as he's feeling healthy enough to get back on the field, he'll be eligible.