Bell is signing with the Chiefs, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

With Demetrius Harris headed to Cleveland, the Chiefs don't have much experience at tight end behind starter Travis Kelce (ankle). Bell mostly played quarterback at Oklahoma and only has 30 catches in 50 NFL games, but he seems to have found a situation that will allow him to compete for the No. 2 job at tight end -- a role that provided Harris with 371 snaps and 25 targets in 2018. Deon Yelder and David Wells represent the competition, with more help potentially coming from the 2019 NFL Draft.

More News
Our Latest Stories