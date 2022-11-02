Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Bell (hip) is close to a return but added the tight end could also be sidelined for a couple more weeks, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bell began the campaign on IR following surgery to repair a hip flexor injury he suffered in late August and has remained sidelined since. While Reid's comments about the tight end being close to a return are encouraging, the head coach had a similar sentiment ahead of Kansas City's Week 8 bye, but Bell still remains on IR to start Week 9. It sounds like the Chiefs expect the tight end to return this season, but they don't appear to be in any rush to get him back on the active roster.