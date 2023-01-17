Bell caught his only target for three yards during Saturday's 31-13 victory versus the Raiders.

Bell spent most of the 2022 campaign on injured reserve due to a hip flexor injury that required surgery. He didn't rejoin the action until Week 16 and played minimal offensive snaps over the final three weeks. Despite that, the veteran backup tight end compiled a pair of catches for 20 yards and his first career touchdown. Bell is late enough in his career that he's clearly not going to turn into a significant receiving threat, so he can be left on waiver wires everywhere heading into 2023. Bell is also a free agent heading into next season, so he'll aim to find a home somewhere as a backup again.