Bell notched two catches for 15 yards on a season-high three targets Sunday versus the Bears.

Bell had not recorded more than one catch in a game prior to Week 15 but has now caught a pair of passes in each of the last two weeks. Still, he played less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps and has yet to reel in a touchdown pass in 2019, so there's very little fantasy upside to be had at the moment.

