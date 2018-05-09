Chiefs' Blake Mack: Signs with Chiefs

Mack has signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, the Kansas City Star reports.

Mack compiled a decent career at Arkansas State, totaling over 600 receiving yards in each of his final two seasons and scoring seven touchdowns as a senior. With an opening at the No. 3 tight end spot behind Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris, a standout showing could place his name in contention for a 53-man spot.