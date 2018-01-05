The Chiefs signed Shippen to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Shippen, a converted defensive back, went undrafted out of Temple in 2016 and has since spent time with the Dolphins and Rams, though he's yet to appear in an NFL game. Standing 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 196 pounds and registering a 4.55 40-yard dash time at his 2016 Pro Day, he doesn't possess the measurables to warrant any sort of hype in fantasy circles.