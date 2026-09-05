Smith is the third and final running back on the Chiefs' 53-man roster for the 2026 regular season, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Smith and Emari Demercado entered training camp battling for a depth spot on the Chiefs' active roster, but the former ended up winning that RB3 role behind Kenneth Walker and rookie fifth-rounder Emmett Johnson. Smith, a 2025 seventh-rounder, played in all 17 regular-season games in his rookie campaign, turning 44 carries into 151 yards (3.4 YPC) while catching 25 passes (on 35 targets) for 172 yards and a touchdown. Walker figures to be the bellcow running back for the Chiefs, but Smith could see the field on passing downs to give the former a breather.