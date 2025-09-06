Smith returned two kickoffs for 63 yards during Kansas City's 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday night.

Smith impressed in the return game Week 1, but the rookie seventh-round pick wasn't called upon to handle any actual carries, and he played just eight percent of offensive snaps. Still, it's encouraging to Smith's prospects that Elijah Mitchell was a healthy scratch Friday. Smith figures to operate as the No. 3 running back behind Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt again in Week 2 against the Eagles.