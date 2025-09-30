Smith accrued four rushes for nine yards and reeled in three of four targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 37-20 win against Baltimore.

Smith's 19 offensive snaps represent the most he's seen through four games as a rookie, though the blowout nature of the contest certainly played a hand in Smith's increased workload. Three of Smith's four carries occurred in the fourth quarter of Sunday's tilt with the game well in hand. However, the rookie back also logged three catches on four targets. All of those targets came in the first half, suggesting the wideout-turned-receiver from SMU may claim a slightly larger role on receiving downs moving forward.