Smith (finger) rushed four times for 10 yards and brought in in his only target for minus-6 yards in the Chiefs' 20-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

The rookie seventh-round pick has an uphill battle for a roster spot, but considering his 1,332-yard season at SMU last season, there's some intriguing potential. Smith led the Chiefs in carries on a night where a total of seven non-quarterbacks logged at least one rush attempt. Smith will continue his quest to make an impression during the Chiefs' second preseason game, which comes Friday night on the road against the Seahawks.