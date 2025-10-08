Smith carried the ball once for four yards and caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

Smith played just six of the Chiefs 64 offensive snaps Monday, behind both Isiah Pacheco (40) and Kareem Hunt (21). The coaching staff has made an effort to give the rookie more opportunities, though his minimal playing time is limiting his ability to truly make a difference on the stat sheet. It is encouraging, however, that Smith saw four touches in his six snaps, showing that the coaching staff is making an effort to get him involved. The SMU product's playmaking ability and pass-catching skills should continue to earn him more playing time as the season goes on, especially with both Pacheco and Hunt struggling to get much going on the ground. Smith will have his next opportunity to take a step forward in Kansas City's offense when the Chiefs host the Lions in Week 6.